A project to show support and appreciation to local teachers in a tough year

A project to spotlight the sacrifice of teachers in Cache Valley during a very trying year with the coronavirus pandemic has been started by a local woman. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Karen Campbell talked about how the idea came to her.

“I’ve been having some sleepless nights thinking what could I do, surely something and who is really under a lot of stress that could use a little bit of thank you, a little bit of support? And I got up on one of those sleepless nights(and)went to my computer, and at about 3 in the morning, I found a Facebook post and that the Cache Valley American Mothers were having a fundraiser selling poinsettias. And I thought, who doesn’t love a poinsettia? Maybe a teacher could appreciate something like that”, she explained.

So Campbell was able to get volunteer help from her grandchildren, who will help make some banners that they plan to hang up in at least a couple of local schools.

“They’re going to help me set up the poinsettias on the table so that they can be distributed. I think it’s really important for kids to learn to show gratitude and respect and this is really a project that they’re excited to get involved with.”

She invites anyone who has a child in a school setting or who wants to show support to a teacher or teacher aide, bus driver, cook or a school janitor to get involved. Campbell said you can go to one of the local nurseries and pick up a poinsettia and distribute it on your own. She also thanked Campbell Scientific for providing funding for her project.