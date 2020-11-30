Be careful with holiday scams this year

Scammers are calling ha health department officials.

LOGAN – Don’t ruin the holiday season by buying into a telephone scammer’s trickery.

New research by the Centre for Retail Research estimated almost a third of all Christmas spending is forecast to take place online this year, as shoppers spend 25 percent more on e-commerce than they did last year. In-store spending is expected to fall by seven percent at the same time.

Shoppers are forecast to spend 1.6 percent more across all channels, Centre for Retail Research reported.

For many shoppers, that spending not only extends to family and friends, but also to charitable donations as well.

The Federal Communications Commission warns consumers that scammers view the holiday season as a time to take advantage of that giving spirit. Crooks make bogus phone calls often claiming to be using a legitimate charities’ phone numbers – or may even create fake charities to try to steal your money or personal information.

“Sometimes their pitches include added enticements, such as end-of-the-year tax write-offs,” the FCC release said. “Don’t let scammers stifle your charitable spirit. A little advanced research can ensure your contributions are reaching the intended recipients.”

To avoid becoming a victim of holiday charity scams:

Donate to trusted, well-known charities. Beware of scammers who create fake charities. Always verify a charity’s legitimacy through its official website. If you have doubts, you can check with Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch, or GuideStar.

Check with the National Association of State Charity Officials on whether charities must be registered in your state and, if so, whether the charities contacting you are registered.

Verify all phone numbers for charities. If you need to contact a charity by phone or using text-to-donate, check the charity’s official website to see if the number you have is legitimate.

Do not open suspicious emails. If you receive a suspicious email requesting donations or other assistance, do not click on any links or open any attachments. Scammers regularly use email for phishing attacks and to spread malware.

Verify information in online solicitations. Double-check any social media solicitation for charitable donations before you give. Crowd-funding websites often host individual requests for help, but they are not always vetted by the site or other sources to ensure legitimacy.

Take the time to investigate other government agencies and consumer groups that have also published alerts and helpful information warning about charitable giving scams. Here are a few additional resources to help you avoid falling prey to fraudsters this holiday season:

The FCC warns scammers often spoof legitimate phone numbers that appear on your caller ID display to try to trick you into answering the phone. They might try spoofing a legitimate charity’s number or use a local number so you’ll think the caller is someone you know.

“Don’t answer calls from an unknown number,” FCC officials warn. “And if you answer such a call, hang up immediately.”

Scammers can be very convincing. They advise that you play it safe and hang up on all unsolicited calls seeking donations or requesting personal information to “update records.”

Learn more about how you can avoid spoofing scams at fcc.gov/spoofing.