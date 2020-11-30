Former Logan man pleads guilty to molesting teenage girl

Booking photo for Alejandro Gutierrezz (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 47-year-old former Logan man has confessed to sexually abusing a young girl more than nine years ago. Alejandro Z. Gutierrez accepted a plea deal that could still send him to prison.

Gutierrez participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. Through a Spanish interpreter, he waived his right to fair trial and pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Public defender Shannon Demler said in exchange for Gutierrez’s guilty plea, prosecutors had decided to drop five remaining charges. They also agreed to ask for a lesser prison term at sentencing.

Gutierrez was arrested in March after US Marshals located him in Mexico. He was extradited back to the state and booked into the Cache County Jail.

According to prosecutors, Gutierrez molested the then 13-year-old girl multiple times over the period of several years. The last time was at her home, when he allegedly climbed into her bed and sexually assaulted her in 2011.

Police report, the girl woke up her siblings, who then reported the incident to the children’s mother. They confronted Gutierrez, who claimed he was drunk and asleep at the time. He left the home before officers arrived and hadn’t been seen since.

In April 2011, a judge issued the no bail arrest warrant for Gutierrez after his car was found at the Salt Lake International Airport. At that time, police had suspected that he had fled the country, traveling back to Mexico.

During Monday’s court appearance, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled sentencing for Jan. 11. She also ordered Gutierrez to complete a presentence report about his criminal history in the meantime.

Gutierrez is being held in jail without bail. He could still face up to life in prison, depending upon whether or not Judge Fonnesbeck follows the plea deal recommendation.

