Idaho reaches grim milestone: More than 100,000 virus cases

Written by Associated Press
November 30, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho has reached an alarming milestone, with state health officials reporting that more than 100,000 residents have been infected with the coronavirus. That number reached Sunday is likely an undercount, partly because some infected people experience little or no symptoms and may not seek out testing.

According to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University, one out of every 199 Idaho residents has tested positive for the virus in the past week. At least 929 have died from COVID-19 so far.

Hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 also remain high.

