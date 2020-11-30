March 18, 1972 – November 25, 2020 (age 48)

Jerry Lee Gillespie Jr., 48, of Lewiston, Utah passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the St Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born on March 18, 1972 in Hamburg, Iowa. A son of Jerry Lee Gillespie Sr. and Barbara Wear. He was also raised by his loving grandparents, and bonus dad, Stanley “Stan” Strong.

Jerry was an avid Nascar “Tony Stewart” Fan. He loved being outdoors, he was always taking back roads and climbing the mountains of the gorgeous Utah/Idaho scenery. He called it “Explorin’.” You could catch him fishing, going on “guy time with the boys”, hunting/shooting, playing darts, playing guitar, working on cars as a mechanic, and spending time with his friends and family.

One of Jerry’s favorite things to do was travel to new places and do new things with his wife and children. Even those several times a year trips, when they would visit dear family and friends in Iowa and California, he always made an effort to do something new to learn and teach his family, and add special memories.

Jerry absolutely loved music. He was blessed to be a part of an amazing band for several years, playing all over the tri-state area, bringing joy to the lives of others, and making memories he held dear. This earned Jerry a spot in the Iowa Music history books, like an “Iowa Rock N Roll Hall of Fame.” They are already working to add a brick with his name in it at the musicians memorial at the Keokuk Iowa Riverfront.

Jerry married Brandy Baker on June 7, 2008 in Keokuk, Iowa. They were Sealed for Time and All Eternity on June 7, 2014 in Nauvoo, Illinois.

Through their love they share six wonderful children; Garrett, Madysen, Dicota, Alliecia, Arianna, and Allison. While they barred significant challenges over the last few years, and a lot of trauma, Jerry loved nothing more than being a father and husband. He made sure that both his children and his wife knew that right up until the end.

Jerry is survived by many loved ones who were his family. Jerry and Brandy shared in the belief, which they instilled in their children- family is so much more than blood. It is the people who start as friends and you grow to love them more than a “friend” can define. They become your “family” through good times and bad, they are the ones who you know you cherish the most. We would like to recognize a few of those family members now, both through blood and bond, in no particular order: Levi (Krystle) Evans, Scott (Michelle) Logan, Wes (Stephanie) Willey, Chris Campanaro, Caleb (Hunter) Andrus, Jesse (Hannah) Gambrel, Jack (Connie) Gambrel, Stanley (Joan) Strong, Ruben (Dorena) Esparza, Tony (Rosa) Esparza, Dario (Janice) Luque, JR Bryant, Richard (Jessica) Chew, Joseph Isenbarger, Roann Rask, Breese Baker, Kathleen Baker, Samantha Wright, Hisam (Courtney) Elseudy, Jeremy Harris. The members of his band he cherished playing with for many years, and his friends growing up, including but not limited to: Nick Oren, Gary Mortimer, Stephen Wilhelm, Jason (Chris) Arrowood, Stephen Wilhelm, James “Jimmy” (Dena) Feikert. His many nieces and nephews; Jordyn Gambrel, Jasmine and Alexis Warburton, Payten Baker, Justus Jorgensen, Levi, Lakelea, and Laranda Evans, Deandre, Ericka, Cayden, Bella, and Ava McDowell, Mason and Fowler Chew.

Jerry was greeted with welcoming arms by his mom Barb, and grandparents Raymond (Reva) Miller, grandfather John Baker, Father-in-law John “Dave” Baker, brother-in-law Jonathan Baker, and his grandma and grandpa Gillespie.

In Lieu of flowers, monetary donations can be made to assist the family with the travel and lodging expenses of the services in another state. Monetary donations can be made at either funeral home or by venmo: @Gillespie-Memorial (www.venmo.com/Gillespie-Memorial). There will also be memorial vinyl available for purchase to assist with expenses.

Utah Services at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 West 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah. Viewing Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 4:00 – 5:45pm with services at 6:00pm.

Iowa Services at Dejong’s Mortuary. Viewing: Friday, December 4, 2020 6:00 – 8:00pm (According to current COVID-19 guidelines) service Saturday, December 5, 2020 1:00pm. (Please arrive at the funeral home by 12:30pm for a brief viewing and seating to follow current COVID-19 guidelines and allow proper social distancing.)

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.