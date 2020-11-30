Logan man sentenced to jail for threatening hospital staff

Booking photo for Michael B. Powell (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man, previously convicted of extorting nude photos and videos from a Hyrum girl, has been sentenced to jail for threatening several medical staff, who were trying to treat him for a drug overdose. Michael B. Powell has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in September.

Powell was sentenced during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and threatening violence on a health care provider, a class A misdemeanor.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained that Powell suffers from mental health issues. He asked for his client to be sentenced to jail instead of prison.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard agreed with McGinnis’ request for jail. He also asked for the defendant to be placed on probation when released, so he will be forced to receive mental health treatment.

On Sept. 3, Powell was admitted to the hospital after overdosing on drugs. While medical staff tried to treat him, the defendant became combative and threatening with a nurse. He later grabbed a knife and lunging at a security guard.

In September 2018, Powell was sentenced to serve one-year in jail and to complete sex offender therapy for blackmailing a teenage girl. The two had a relationship that began two years earlier. During that time, he convinced her to send him nude pictures of herself. He then began extorting her for more graphic photos and videos, threatening to send the pictures he had to her family, if she didn’t comply.

Powell spoke only briefly during Monday’s sentencing. He said, earlier this year when he was arrested, he was in a very low place because he couldn’t see his son.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck sentenced Powell to one year in jail but gave him credit for 84 days that he has already served. She also said that because of the serious nature of the charges, he would be placed on probation and ordered to complete mental health treatment after being released.

Judge Fonnesbeck told Powell, “I think these are things you can get past but you are running out of options.”

will@cvradio.com