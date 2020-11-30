October 26, 1925 – November 11, 2020 (age 95)

Marjorie Aliene Stevens Hooper of Logan, Utah was called home from her mortal existence on Veterans Day, November 11, 2020. She was 95 years old.

Born at home on a rural farm in Jerome, Idaho, Marjorie and her twin brother, Melvin, came into the world on October 26, 1925. As the oldest children of Ernest Arnold and Florence Kolstrom Stevens, she and her brother Melvin were later joined by three brothers, Kenneth, Wayne, and Edwin, and their little sister LuAnn Farrar.

Marjorie loved life growing up on the farm. After finishing high school, she completed nursing school in Idaho Falls, Idaho before moving to Logan, Utah for her first professional job. There, she met and married the love of her life, Eldon Bryant Hooper.

Due to Eldon’s military career, Marjorie spent the next 20 years following her husband from one military assignment to the next. She adored her man in uniform and was a phenomenal support to his career as she skillfully wrangled four children all by herself, much of the time as he fulfilled military assignments around the world.

After Eldon retired from the Air Force they returned to live in their favorite city, Logan, Utah, where Marjorie resumed her nursing career and worked for T. Michael Bishop, M.D. until she retired.

Throughout her life, Marjorie energetically served those around her and found love, joy and positivity in her roles as a parent, nurse and member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved genealogy and engaged in that work throughout her life. In her later years, she and Eldon dedicated 10 years to serving as temple workers in the Logan, Utah Temple.

Marjorie was preceded in death by her parents and brothers in addition to her beloved sweetheart, Eldon, who passed in January of this year. She loved the gospel and looked forward to rejoining her sweetheart on the other side of the veil.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Steven (Ilene), Kathlyn Andersen, David (Shauna) and Michelle (Don) Greene, 16 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. Marjorie was extremely grateful to her daughter Kathy for all the caring service Kathy has provided to both her and Eldon throughout their aging process.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be limited to immediate family only and will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at the Logan 16th ward at 1:00pm. The internment will follow at the Logan City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank medical professionals who cared for Marjorie as she made the transition to Heaven.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.