Mary Anna Marcusen Jeppson was born on April 26, 1939 to Peter Christian Marcusen and Lillie Muir Marcusen.

She was youngest of their five children and was blessed with life-long friendships with each of her siblings; Boyd (deceased), Glen, Ladelle Smith (deceased) and Jean White.

She grew up in Logan, Utah where she attended school from grade school through high school. She began classes at Utah State University where she met her eternal companion, Roland William Jeppson at an LDS Institute function. Roland knew right away that Mary Anna was quite a catch and felt inspired to ask her to marry him. She agreed and they were sealed together for time and all eternity in the Logan LDS Temple on September 16, 1959. It was the beginning of a wonderful journey through this life full of family, hard work, service, God, love and joy. The earthly portion of their journey together ended on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after Mary Anna suffered a stroke and moved onto the next stage of life.

Mary Anna and Roland raised 9 of their own children and then took in and adopted into their hearts an additional son from Iran. They are all overwhelmingly grateful for their mother’s undying service and charity toward all those that she loved.

She worked tirelessly as a mother and homemaker for many years as she supported her husband through his schooling and career. She also worked as an aide at Providence Elementary. She dearly loved little children and loved the opportunity she had to positively impact so many young lives. She retired from Providence Elementary so she could devote her time to her children and ever-growing number of grandchildren. She would drop everything and go, any time one of them needed her help.

Throughout her life she devoted much time and energy to serving in whatever capacity she was called to in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved all those she served, especially the little children in primary. She also served as a worker in the Logan LDS Temple for many years. Through this service she developed many cherished friendships. She was sad when she had to give this up, but did so very willingly so she could care for her husband who was severely injured 4 ½ years ago.

She had the opportunity to travel to Morocco, Egypt, Israel, Jordan, Iran, Germany and Austria with her husband. She made life-long friends everywhere they went and blessed so many people. If she met you, she considered you a friend. If you were a friend, she sought out ways to serve and bless you. Though she will be missed by many, the Christ-like love she showed for people across the globe will forever light so many lives. Her legacy is this light that continues to grow in brightness and intensity as those that she touched follow her example and pass it on.

In lieu of flowers please help spread her legacy by finding someone that you can serve.

She is survived by her devoted spouse, Roland, her nine children; Lori (Bryan) Forsyth, Dave (Sam), Gordon (Cathi), Brian (Chanda), Camille (Scott) Stringam, Michael (Rachel), Kevin (Tricia), Theron (Autumn), Chad (Amy), Reza Ghaemi (adopted son); her siblings, Glen Marcusen and Jean White; 39 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

