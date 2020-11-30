Maxine (Pettingill) Petersen, 88, passed away on November 26, 2020 at her home in Harrisville, Utah.

She was born on July 7, 1932 in Ogden, Utah to Keith and Nora Pettingill. She was raised in Utah where she graduated from Box Elder High School.

Throughout her life, she also lived in California and Arizona.

Maxine married Ronald Gene Petersen on June 9, 1953 in the Logan Temple. He passed away on November 22, 2000.

Maxine worked as an assistant to Dr. White at the Valley Hospital, Beaver Dam Fire Department for seven years. She was on the Board of Directors for the North Eastern Arizona Indian Medicine Board. She also spent some years working at Thiokol.

She was involved in several things throughout her life. She was a curator at the 100th celebration of the Golden Spike and was elected Council Woman in Snowville, Utah. Maxine was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and enjoyed genealogy.

Maxine is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed serving and working in the temple.

She is survived by all those that loved her which include: her four sons: Gary (Pamela), Darin (Marty), Todd (Melanie), Michael (Nannetta); her 12 grandchildren; and her 15 great grandchildren.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Gene Peterson and her son, Kenny E. Petersen.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A viewing will be held that morning from 9:00 – 10:30am. All services will be held at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Per COVID-19 restrictions, please wear a mask, and social distancing will be practiced at the viewing and funeral.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.