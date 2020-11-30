Merle S. Mehl, 84, passed away on November 25, 2020, of COVID-19.

Merle was born to Sebern and Mildred Mehl on April 30, 1936, in Sedro Woolley, Washington. Merle graduated from Bellingham High School in Bellingham, Washington, where he joined the Army National Guard.

Merle married Shirley Jean Zitzow, on November 10, 1956; she was the love of his life. Together they had two sons and three daughters, Kevin (Wanda) Mehl, Patti (Ray) Brown, Karin (Gordon) Cummins, Diana (Brian) Carter, and Jon (Jennie) Mehl.

Early in their marriage, Merle and Shirley invited missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints into their home and listened to their message. This one decision has shaped the lives of his extended family for generations. Merle was sealed to his eternal sweetheart and their children on June 18, 1963, in the Salt Lake City temple.

Merle loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and served as bishop, branch president, and high councilman; he especially enjoyed serving as a stake missionary and sharing the gospel with others.

Merle was well respected and a natural leader. His advice and guidance were sought after at home, at church, at work and in the community.

Merle was employed at Shell Oil Refinery in Anacortes, Washington, and at Landa Corporation in Portland, Oregon, where he worked as the personnel manager. After moving to Utah in 1996, Merle worked at Blaine Jensen RV in Kaysville, Utah, before his retirement.

A kind and gentle person, Merle provided a wonderful example of hard work, service, and generosity. He never spoke ill of others and he met his challenges with a positive attitude; he never complained. He said, “You can take everything away from a man, but you can’t take away his attitude.”

Merle enjoyed living in the country and raising horses, camping, and spending time with his family. He was an amazing father and a pillar of strength for the entire family; he loved his family dearly.

Merle had a great sense of humor and loved to engage in a little light-hearted teasing with his family and caregivers; he was loved by all who knew him.

Merle is survived by his wife, 5 children, 28 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, a sister (Janet Cranor), 2 nieces, and 2 nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one sister (Arlene Lytle), and one grandson (Sean Brown).

The family would like to thank the staff at Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City and the ICU health care workers at Intermountain Medical Center in Sandy, Utah.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside service for immediate family only was held on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Portage City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.