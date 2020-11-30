March 6, 1923 – November 23, 2020 (age 97)

Norma Sellers Rounds as promised in her blessing, Norma passed sweetly and quickly away on November 23, 2020.

She, daughter of Joseph Fisher Sellers and Myrtle Lucas Sellers, was born in Plano, Idaho on March 6, 1923. Norma was raised in the Plano, Hibbard and Rexburg areas.

She graduated from Madison High School and later attended Ricks College, LDS Business College and Brigham Young University.

Norma worked as a Stenographer for Preston Farm Security, Camp Kearns in Salt Lake City and Rigby Farm Security.

She married Roy E. Rounds in the Idaho Falls Temple on January 17, 1947. They settled on a farm in the Garfield area, which became a most suitable place to raise their 10 children. Throughout her life, Norma served tirelessly raising children, helping Dad on the farm, gardening, serving in church callings and writing the Garfield News for the Rigby Star.

She will always be remembered for her love of family, for her joy in work, for her genealogical research, for her love of the farm – especially her raspberries and her chickens. She’ll also be remembered for her raised eyebrows, smiles, waves and greetings to all she encountered.

In her later years, she served almost daily in the Temple. This was her passion! She had such love and gratitude for her dear friends who gave her rides to the Temple and those friends and neighbors who were so kind and attentive.

She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Joseph, Gordon and RJ Sellers; by her husband, Roy E. Rounds and sons: Arlyn E. and Blayne G. Rounds.

Norma is survived by her sisters: Dorothy Anderson, Bonnie (Melvin) Hammond, Linda Kay (Alan) Keele and brothers: Dee (Mary Lee) Sellers, Keith Sellers and brother-in-law, Jerry (Barbara) Rounds. Norma is also survived by her children: Larry R. (Karen) Rounds, Jolene (Earl) Hill, Alona Gae (Ronald) Frandsen, Sandra (Thomas) Albaugh, Gayla (Arlyn E.- deceased) Rounds, Rodney Dell (Kathie) Rounds, Peggy Lorraine (Douglas) Hanks, Caroyln (Blayne G. – deceased) Rounds, Judy (Kirk) Polatis, and Norene (Todd) Ballard. Her influence is felt among her siblings, her 10 children and spouses, her 70 grandchildren, her 207 great-grandchildren and her 3 great-great-grandchildren.

In accordance with her wishes, Norma had a “Celebration of Life” earlier and therefore, no funeral will be held. Interment will be in the Ucon Cemetery, where she will rest at her husband’s side. In lieu of flowers, it is her wish that all, who are able, attend the Temple in her memory.

A graveside service was held at 1:00pm Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the Ucon Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Eckersell Funeral Home.