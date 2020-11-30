Odell Huddleston, Jr. passed away on November 26, 2020 due to congestive heart failure.

He was born on December 31, 1955 to Janet (Bowen) and Odell Huddleston. He was raised in California with his siblings.

Odell married Ruth Ann (Flegal) and moved to Utah. They had 3 children, Odell III, Amber Lee and Holly Ann. They later divorced. He married Sherry (Geisler) and they raised and had Grant and Scott Russell. They later divorced and he met the love of his life, Sarah. Together they raised their “fur” children, Baby the Circus Cat and Powder Puff, AKA the White Devil!

Odell was a quality engineer for ATK at Promontory and was transferred to Marshall Space Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Dad was known to get his work done and have a good time once it was finished.

He was a storyteller like no other and could get anyone in on his antics. Our Dad loved to make people laugh. After retiring, he bought his KMA ranch and followed through on his dream of writing and recording music. He built his own studio and began collecting his guitars and equipment.

Odell is survived by his wife, Sarah and the White Devil! His children: Odell III (Nicole), Amber (John Bignell), Grant (Terri), Scott (Kirsten); 8 grandchildren, and all of our animals, who get their ears kissed daily. He is also survived by his mother; 4 sisters, and 1 brother. He is preceded in death by his father, step-father Lee, daughter, Holly, a granddaughter and 2 brothers.

Odell loved music and children. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James Burton Foundation and the Make a Wish Foundation. We love you, Dad!

Viewings will be held Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Thursday from 10:00 – 10:45am followed by the funeral service at 11:00am. All services will be held at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah.

A live stream of the service can be viewed by clicking here at 11:00am.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 masks will be required and social distancing to be followed.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.