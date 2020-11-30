Project encourages residents to post ideas on a website ‘wall’ in planning for county growth

ImagineCache.com

LOGAN — Imagine Cache is a project being done with the cooperation of many different organizations, governmental and otherwise in Cache Valley. The idea behind this is trying to address ‘what we are’ and ‘who we are’ as a valley while acknowledging some of the challenges on the horizon with regards to growth and planning. On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, countywide planner Tayler Jensen talked about how the idea came about.

“Imagine Cache is really a project that has 20-plus years in the making. The last time we updated our general plan here in the county was in 1998. Looking back at where the county was those 20-some odd years ago, compared to where it is today, it’s completely different”, he said.

“So we decided we really needed to get together as a county and we need to figure out where we were at where we’re going to go.”

Jensen said there are many challenges that will be here soon as the county continues to grow.

“State data tells us our population is going to double, we know that we’re losing farmland like crazy, and then we also have traffic and air quality issues, as well as affordable housing. So we figured if we’re going to get this together, we’re going to make sure Cache County remains the place that we love and the place we all want to live as families. For our families and our kid’s futures, we all need to get together and kind of map out a future and how we’re going to adjust to some of these challenges in the future.”

He invites people to get involved and visit their website Imagine Cache.com where you can post on an ‘idea wall’ or write about your experience of living in the valley. Also residents can text their ideas to 844-413-2013 and those ideas will appear on the website.