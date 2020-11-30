October 1, 1927 – November 28, 2020 (age 93)

Shirley Palmer Condie peacefully passed away on November 28, 2020 in Cedar Hills, Utah at the age of 93. She was surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on October 1, 1927 to John Frank Palmer and Myrtle Gilbert Palmer.

Shirley spent her childhood years living in Preston, Idaho. She attended Utah State University and earned her bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education from Brigham Young University.

Shirley married her eternal companion and best friend Dolan B. Condie on September 9, 1949 in the Salt Lake Temple. They were married for 69 years before Dolan passed away in 2018. Together they shared a life of service in many capacities.

She accepted and enjoyed various callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She and Dolan served two full-time missions (London, England and Translation Services at the Provo Missionary Training Center) and three Church service missions (Provo Missionary Training Center-15 years, Salt Lake City Family History Center, and the American Fork Employment Center). Shirley also served a service mission organizing the historical materials in the library at the General Relief Society Building in Salt Lake City. Dolan and Shirley loved their time together in the service of others.

The education of children was one of her greatest loves. She taught kindergarten and third grade and spent twenty-five years as the librarian at Edgemont Elementary School in Provo, Utah. Her favorite thing to do as a librarian was to read good books to the children by the library’s big rock fireplace. Often former students would tell her she was the reason for their love of reading.

Shirley loved spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed family traditions, holiday parties, walking through the flowers at Thanksgiving Point and traveling the world. She loved the outdoors and was hiking into her 80’s until Parkinson’s disease took its toll.

She and Dolan are the parents of two children, Richard Condie (Kim) and Cathie Bowen (Robert). They were blessed with eleven grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. Shirley’s greatest treasure was her family. She thought they were all perfect.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother John Gayle Palmer, and her sisters, Doris Layne, Lucille Ashcroft, Leah Palmer, and Jenna Vee Hall.

The family expresses their gratitude for the kindness shown to Shirley by the staff of the Charleston Assisted Living Center in Cedar Hills. Graveside services will be held for immediate family on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She will be interred at East Lawn Memorial Hills Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Warenski Funeral Home.