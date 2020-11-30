Wellsville woman confesses to abusing 2 children

Booking photo for Bessie A. Silva (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 39-year-old Wellsville woman has pleaded guilty to strangling and abusing two children. Bessie A. Silva was arrested and booked into the Cache County Jail in March. She was later released on bail.

Silva participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference. She accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to one count of child abuse, amended to a third-degree felony; and, a second charge of child abuse, amended to a class A misdemeanor.

Public defender Mike McGinnis explained that as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed to drop three remaining charges against Silva.

In March, Cache County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of two children that had multiple injuries, sustained during a fight with Silva. The occurrence was reported by the children’s grandmother.

The 7-year-old girl told deputies that Silva hit, scratched and slapped her, and also punched her brother in the stomach. The girl had scratches, bruises and signs of strangulation.

The boy reported, Silva became furious with him and his sister, while they were arguing with each other over an electronic device. A fight occurred when the children’s grandmother intervened, trying to protect the children.

Silva told deputies she had been drinking earlier, and didn’t remember abusing the children or fighting with their grandmother.

During Monday’s court appearance, Silva was scheduled for sentencing Jan. 11. She was also ordered to complete a presentence report about her criminal history in the meantime.

Silva remains out of jail on bail. She could face up to five years in prison at sentencing.

