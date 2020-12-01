Census’ DEMO WEEK to highlight environmental tech

The U.S. Census Bureau will celebrate the fifth anniversary of The Opportunity Project (TOP) initiative by hosting a nationwide technology conference called DEM) WEEK on Dec. 9 to 11.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Census Bureau is inviting environmentally conscious Americans to view digital innovations during a nationwide virtual conference set for Dec. 9 to 11.

More than 35 teams from private companies, public universities and civic groups will debut their products and/or digital solutions to ecological issues during the upcoming DEMO WEEK conference, according to Suzette Kent, the federal government’s former chief information officer.

The virtual event will also celebrate the fifth anniversary of The Opportunity Project (TOP), a Census Bureau initiative that Kent calls “one of the most important technology accelerators in the federal government.”

Interested citizens can sign up for access to DEMO WEEK at: https://emamo.com/event/the-opportunity-project-demo-week-2020?utm_campaign=20201130msacos1ccstors&utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery

A Census statement explains that TOP is a key component of the federal government’s data strategy and President Donald Trump’s management agenda being overseen by Karen Dunn Kelley, the deputy secretary of commerce.

Through 12-week technology development sprints – which are a method to rapidly prototype digital products – representatives of the federal government, the tech sector and various communities team up to create digital products that serve the public and help to solve some of the nation’s greatest challenges.

Four such sprints are now running simultaneously to address far-ranging issues, according to Lorena Molina-Irizarry, the director of operations at the Census’ Open Innovation Laboratories.

Among the challenges tackled by TOP teams during the past year, she adds, are reducing plastic pollution in the oceans, promoting public understanding of the impact of transportation emissions on local air quality, using aerial and satellite data to aid agricultural decision-making, developing markets for recycled products, tracking the impact of federal emergency and disaster funding, facilitating the resettlement of refugees, promoting self-sufficiency for low-income families, facilitating rural economic development and re-envisioning civics education in public schools.

Participation in the DEMO WEEK conference is free and open to the public.