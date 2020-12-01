Congressman-elect announces senior staff appointments

Congressman-elect Blake Moore has announced that Peter Jenks (pictured) of Farmington will continue to manage his 1st District headquarters in Ogden, a post that Jenks has held for more than 25 years under former U.S. Rep. James V. Hansen and retiring U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop.

OGDEN – Congressman-elect Blake Moore announced appointments Tuesday of senior staff members for his office in Washington D.C. and his 1st District headquarters in Ogden.

When Moore replaces retiring U.S. Rep. Rob Bishop in Congress on Jan. 3, he will be assisted by Capitol Hill veteran Rachel Wagley, former campaign advisor Chase K. Christiansen of Hooper and Peter Jenks of Farmington.

“Our team will focus on constituent service and delivering results for the people of the 1st District,” Moore said in a prepared statement. “That takes team members who will think outside the box and work hard to achieve our goals and represent 1st District values.”

Wagley will serve as Moore’s chief of staff in Washington. She is a native of Spokane, Washington; a graduate of Harvard University and the U.S. Naval War College; and, a recognized expert in Southeast Asian policy issues. She currently serves on the legislative staff of U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri.

On Wagner’s staff, Wagley led an aggressive policy agenda that produced notable legislation opposing genocide, atrocities and online sex trafficking. She has also spearheaded some of the GOP congressional caucus’ most significant pro-life initiatives, efforts to protect victims of crime and pro-family policies.

Christiansen will serve as Wagley’s deputy on Capitol Hill. He was one of Moore’s co-workers at the Cicero Group, a Salt Lake City consulting firm, and served as communication director for Moore’s successful election campaign.

Christiansen is a graduate of Weber State University with prior experience at the Utah Governor’s Office of Economic Development and with several small businesses in Utah’s outdoor recreation industry.

Jenks will continue to manage Moore’s district headquarters in Ogden, a post he has held for more than 25 years under former U.S. Rep. James V. Hansen and most recently for U.S. Rep. Bishop.

Hailing from Wisconsin, Jenks is a graduate of George Washington University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His earliest experience in government service began as a Capitol Hill intern and a legislative aide in the U.S. House.

After a stint as a political consultant, Jenks joined the 1st District staff in the early 1990s. Prior to that, he was employed in the banking, real estate development and advertising industries.

“I can’t wait for our team to hit the ground running,” Moore said after announcing those appointments. “We couldn’t be more excited to serve northern Utah.”