July 22, 1998 – November 23, 2020 (age 22)

Hayden August Samuel Eccles was born July 22, 1998 to Richard Eccles and Leisa Dorigatti. Hayden passed away at home on November 23, 2020.

He is survived by his mom and dad; his fiancé, Mareesa McCann, who he loved very much; his grandparents, Donna Dorigatti, Bruce Eccles, and Terry Woolfenden.

Hayden loved to fish and hike with Mareesa and their dog, Indie. They spent as much time together as possible. Hayden and Mareesa enjoyed living on their small farm with their many animals.

Hayden had a gift for matching rescue dogs to people who needed them, whether they knew it or not.

He was an avid Green Bay Packers and Dallas Mavericks fan. Hayden and Mareesa loved to travel and had attended a Green Bay Packers game on one of their many adventures together.

Hayden was always willing to help others. He loved working on cars with his dad, and he was always willing to try out a new recipe with his mom. He was also becoming a good cook himself!

Hayden was very close to his dad and mom, and his Grandmother Dorigatti. His younger cousins all looked up to him.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Graveside services will take place Tuesday, December 8, 2020 beginning at 11:00am in the Providence City Cemetery, 925 River Heights Blvd., River Heights, Utah.

