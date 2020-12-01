Judge binds Wellsville man over for trial on new drug charges and sex-offender violations

Booking photo for Tanner J. Mitton (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 26-year-old Wellsville man is being bound over for trial on charges of drug possession and failing to update his sex-offender registry. Tanner J. Mitton pleaded “not guilty” after Judge Angela Fonnesbeck ordered him to be held on two new cases filed by prosecutors.

Mitton participated in a virtual preliminary hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. He was previously charged with two counts of failure to register as a sex-offender and two counts of drug possession, all third-degree felonies; and two other misdemeanors.

A detective from the Cache County Sheriff’s Office explained how they began investigating Mitton in October, after receiving a drug tip. They tracked the suspect allegedly making multiple brief trips to several parking lots and convenience stores in the Murray area. They also reported that Mitton had failed to update his sex-offender registry with his current residence, vehicle description and social media account.

On Oct. 17, deputies initiated a traffic stop as Mitton was allegedly returning from another trip to Murray. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found methamphetamine and heroin inside the vehicle.

Mitton reportedly told investigators that he had traveled south to purchase the drugs because he wasn’t feeling well.

Defense attorney Mike McGinnis disputed the evidence. He claimed Mitton had tried to update his sex-offender registry and that there was no proof the drugs were being distributed to other people.

Judge Fonnesbeck ruled that prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to bind Mitton over for trial. She ordered him to appear again in court Jan. 13.

There are several other similar cases pending against Mitton in court. The trials have been delayed due to COVID-19 restrictions on all in-person court hearings.

Mitton is being held in jail without bail. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com