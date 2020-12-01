Man admits to summer ‘smash and grab’ vehicle burglary

Booking photo for Steven M. Bemis (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 41-year-old Salt Lake City man has confessed to a “smash and grab” burglary that occurred last summer. Steven M. Bemis was arrested in August on suspicion of breaking into a vehicle, stealing several credit cards and using them.

Bemis accepted a plea deal during a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Tuesday morning, appearing by web conference from the Utah State Prison. He pleaded guilty to three counts of unlawful acquisition of a financial card, a third-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis told the court, prosecutors agreed to drop 13 remaining charges, in exchange for Bemis’ guilty plea.

In July, the victim called Logan City police officers to report the vehicle burglary. They explained how their wallet was stolen, and their credit cards were used at a local car wash shortly after. One of the cards was also used to send $100 to a cash app.

Detectives were able to contact the car wash and get a print out of the cards that were used. They were also able to view security camera footage, showing Bemis using the stolen cards and a license plate number of the vehicle he was traveling in.

Police ran the plate number and learned the car was registered to Bemis, who was currently out on parole and on probation in Salt Lake. He was arrested shortly after.

During Tuesday’s hearing, Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled Bemis to be sentenced Jan. 11. She also ordered for him to complete a presentence report about his criminal history before then.

Bemis is currently at the Utah State Prison for violating his parole. He could face an additional five years when he is sentenced for these new crimes.

