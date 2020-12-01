More holiday events slated at Ellen Eccles Theatre

The rock/bluegrass ensemble Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband will perform as one of 10 holiday themed shows at the Ellen Eccles Theatre in downtown Logan between Dec. 2 and 23.

LOGAN – The Ellen Eccles Theatre here will be even more jam-packed with entertainment in the weeks ahead, thanks to the announcement of three new engagements in addition to its holiday-themed Random Acts Community Performance Series.

Those additions to the theater’s schedule will bring the total number of shows slated during a three-week period starting Wednesday to 10, according to CacheARTS managing director Wendi Hassan.

The new engagements will include two events in the theater’s Resident Events series — a one-night performance by Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four, featuring Katherine Greenfield on Dec. 16 and a two-night stand of Ryan Shupe’s Christmas Show, featuring John Chadwick and local vocalist Lindsey Kelstrom.

The third production will be a one-night appearance by the popular Bar J Wranglers on Dec. 19 as part of CacheARTS’ 2020-2021 National Touring Season.

Jenny Oaks Baker and her teenage children have performed classical crossover music throughout the United States and overseas, including guest appearances with the Utah Symphony and the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.

Ryan Shupe & the Rubberband is an indie rock/bluegrass ensemble founded in Ogden in the mid-1990s. The band is popular throughout the Intermountain West for its trademark genre-busting acoustic-jam sounds.

The legendary Bar J Wranglers are famous for performing western music, cowboy poetry and down home humor. With rotating membership, the Colorado-based band has entertained more than 2.5 million people over the past five decades.

Those performers’ shows at the Eccles Theatre will fall into the midst of previously scheduled events in the theater’s Random Acts series.

Hassan says that CacheARTS’ low-key Random Acts events are a cooperative effort with local and regional artists to replace traditional holiday season events have been cancelled under the current threat of heightened COVID-19 infection rates.

Those Random Acts events include an “Evening of Christmas Music” performed by Danielle Dee Smith, Lisa Benson, Jon Martinez and Benjamin Gate on Dec. 2; a concert version of the bluegrass musical “Bright Star” performed by Music Theatre West on Dec. 4 and 5; the “Cache Valley Good Times Marching Band” making its Eccles Theatre debut on Dec. 11; a “Cowboy Christmas” with the Major Family Ranch Hands Band performing on Dec. 14; the high school alternate rock band “Mjolk” will perform on Dec. 17; the Benson Sisters will offer “A 1940’s Holiday” on Dec. 18; and New York City performers Katie Fay Francis and Scott Fuss will celebrate “Our First Christmas” as husband and wife with lively versions of beloved Christmas melodies.

All of the Random Acts performances are schedule to begin at 7:30 p.m., with ticket prices ranging from $7 to $12.

Hassan says that the Random Acts performances will fully comply with current state guidelines for organized public gatherings.

This second round of events in the Random Acts Community Performance Series, Hassan explains, is being subsidized by grants from the “Create in Utah” program are provided through the federal CARES Act by the Utah Legislature and administered by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.