Peggy Smith

November 24, 1936 – November 26, 2020 (age 84)

With heavy heart we bid farewell to our Loving, kind, and caring Mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Peggy Marlene Hill Smith left her earthly home surrounded by family following a lengthy illness.

She was born November 24, 1936 in Samaria, Idaho to William (Bill) and Sylvia Williams Hill. Her contagious love, laughter, wit, and zest for life will forever be missed. Those whom lives she touched will be forever cherished.

She attended grade school in Samaria and High School in Malad. She united with Arthur (Doc) Smith in 1954 and began their family of five children, four boys and one girl. They worked and lived in Samaria and then off and on in Ogden, Utah following work opportunities. They eventually settled in Samaria to raise their family. She worked for the US Postal Service delivering mail to Deep Creek, Powerhouse, Arbon, Holbrook and Stone for 35 years while, also, working at the Blue Goose in Samaria which whey owned and operated.

They purchased the family farm in Holbrook where they spent the summers and eventually purchasing a home in Malad where they spent the winters up until their separation. She continued working the mail until health issues brought on retirement.

She met Jack Harrison, Grandpa Jack, and they traveled to many different places enjoying the golden years up until his passing in 2019.

Peggy cherished the summers when she could be with her grandchildren taking them camping, swimming and spoiling them as Grandma’s do. Peggy’s true pastime was bowling. She participated in many State and National tournaments over the many years taking her to many destinations.

Her departure from our lives is painful but her pain has finally ceased. She will be greeted with open arms at her final destination by her loved ones that preceded her in death, parents William (Bill) and Sylvia, son, Richard Terril, grandson Tanner, and brothers Billy D., James T. (Jim), and Franklin L. Hill.

She is survived by her children Allen Reed of Malad, Kevin (Barbara) of Downey, Idaho, Lynne Smith of Midvale, Utah, and Scott (Mary) of Mackay, Idaho, 14 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild, 4 sisters, Gayle Hill, Norma Carver, Marsha Smith and Cynthia Hill, many nieces and nephews.

As per her request and COVID-19 restrictions services will be limited to immediate family for closure. Graveside Services and celebration of life will be scheduled for friends and family in early summer 2021 where she will be put to rest with her parents and brothers in the Samaria Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.