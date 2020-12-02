October 10, 2010 – November 29, 2020 (age 10)

Alexandria Nicole Herbert returned home to her loving Father in Heaven the morning of November 29, 2020. We can only imagine the excitement of all those awaiting her on the other side.

She loved everything about life. She was grateful for every season and loved every holiday. She was silly, sweet, brave, beautiful, happy, kind and a light to so many.

Ali was born on October 19, 2010 in Reno, Nevada. She was a surprise baby sent as an angel to help her mom through some of the toughest times. Her big brother and sister instantly loved her and her them. She was always a happy baby and her laugh made everyone smile.

In 2013, Ali gained 3 more big brothers when her Mom and Dad got married in Brigham City, Utah. Ali looked up to and adored all her 5 siblings. She could often be found doing crafts with Lyla, playing Pokemon with Clark, playing video games with Ryan and Caleb and watching cat videos with AJ. Her family was so important to her. She loved going fishing with her Dad and having girl’s day with her Mom.

Ali was an animal whisperer and loved all creatures both slimy and furry. She has two dogs, one cat and nine chickens. Her cat, Mylo, was so beloved by her. She would talk about all the things she loved about him to whomever would listen.

Ali loved her friends and social life. She could make friends wherever she went no matter the age. Although she could easily use her brilliant imagination and play on her own, she was most happy when she was playing with her friends. She loved to ride her bike, swim, cheerleading, soccer, shopping and crafts.

In February 2015, Ali was diagnosed with Leukemia. For the next 5+ years, Ali spent time in and out of the hospital, getting poked and prodded with endless treatments. Although most kids would be upset over their situation, Ali always looked on the positive. The hospital was her second home and one she loved. Her nurses were her friends. She loved to play pranks on her nurses and give gifts to her fellow cancer friends. She enjoyed having one on one time with Mommy, snuggling and spending time together. She was so proud of herself for beating cancer 5 times and would often bear her testimony saying, “Jesus will help you get through your trials if you try.”

Her faith was very important to her. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved Primary and especially singing time. Music touched her spirit. There wasn’t a day that went by where she wasn’t listening to church songs. It is because of Ali’s faith that we can find comfort knowing that she is happy and in the arms of the Savior. We will never go a day without missing her and look forward to when we can be together again.

Ali is survived by her parents, Jess and Heather Herbert; her 5 siblings, Caleb, Ryan, Clark, AJ and Lyla; her grandparents Randy and Paula Yancey; and her many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing will be held at the Brigham City West Stake Center located at 895 North 625 West, Brigham City, Utah on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 5:00 – 8:00pm and Saturday, December 5, 2020 11:30am with funeral services to follow Saturday at 1:00pm.

Saturday’s 1:00pm funeral service will be limited to close family and friends, but will be available on Zoom and Facebook/Instagram Live. Masks and social distancing are required for all services.

