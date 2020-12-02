September 24, 1972 – November 29, 2020 (age 48)

Analiza Banez Scholes, age 48, passed away in the arms of her husband David Scholes “honey ko” on November 29, 2020 due to complications from COVID-19.

She was born in the Philippines in Catagbacan, Goa, Camarines to Ernesto and Luz Banez. Her real birthday is September 24, 1972 but due to martial law and a clerical error, her legal birthday is November 24, 1972.

She met her husband on Facebook and fell in love after he flatly rejected her Farmville request and threatened to burn her digital farm. They married on June 6, 2011 and a few years later adopted their son Jordan Scholes.

Analiza loved children and was the caregiver in her family. She was “Auntie Ana” and helped raise many of her nieces and nephews while their mother’s worked. She also was the caregiver to her aging parents when they were unwell.

Ana always wanted children of her own. She filled that desire by caring for other children. She was a foster parent for over 8 years and mothered well over a dozen children. Her “Asian Tiger Mom” style and high expectations gave structure and hope to many children who thought they had no future. She was always sad to see them leave her home and kept a remembrance book and always loved to hear updates on how they are doing. She is called “Mom” by many.

Ana also bonded with all of David’s children and grandchildren. The grandkids are always asking to visit “Ana’s house”.

Analiza is preceded in death by her older sister Erlinda Banez and parents Ernesto and Luz Banez.

She is survived by her husband David, son Jordan Scholes, step-children, grandchildren, and her siblings; Lilia Morales, Lucena Argahon, Teresita Bayonito, Romeo Banez, Luisa Espino, Cristina Santiago, Lolita Palad, Fernando Banez, Julieta Lago, Cynthia Banez and Corazon Echaluse and also will be especially missed by her many foster children.

A viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6:00 – 9:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah and again on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 8:00 – 9:00am, prior to the service.

A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:00am.

