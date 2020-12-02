Aral (Shorty) Wesley Allred

January 19, 1930 – November 29, 2020 (age 90)

Aral Wesley Allred aka Shorty was born on 19 January 1930 in Neola, Utah to parents James Wesly and Fern Marie Mitchell Allred.

He was always a good son, working hard on the family farm and, after leaving home, helping his parents whenever there was a need.

On 26 December 1953, Aral married Sarah Elaine McKenna, in Roosevelt, Utah. At his passing on 29 November 2020, he and Elaine were just shy of celebrating 67 years of a happy marriage. Aral considered himself the luckiest man alive to have won the heart and hand of Elaine. On 19 November 1956, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake Temple.

Through life they were true partners, companions, and sweethearts and they will continue as such into eternity. Aral and Elaine have six children: Brett, Kathy, Douglas, Liz, Margaret, and Nathan.

A devoted and loving family man, Aral considered his family his greatest treasure and accomplishment. He was inordinately proud of his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He also loved traveling with all of his family in tow, a hallmark and tradition of the Allred clan. If Aral and Elaine went on a road trip, it was inevitable that soon the entire family would be visiting the area. He wanted to share this beautiful world and its people with his family. It all began when in 1962 Aral took his young family to Africa, living in Somalia and Libya until mid-1970. There this family developed strong bonds and deep friendships that endure and it was during this time that the travel bug became permanently embedded in the family.

A faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aral served in many callings in the church including Branch President in the Tripoli, Libya Branch on Wheelus Airforce Base; 2nd counselor in the Ballard Ward, Utah bishopric; youth leader; and high priest teacher and leader. A man of quiet faith, Aral had a strong testimony of Jesus Christ and His Atonement. He leaves this legacy to his family.

Aral had a great sense of humor, a ready laugh, and was friendly to all. He felt a responsibility and had a desire to help those in need whether family, friend, co-worker, or stranger. He was a great storyteller and shared adventurous tales from his life and career. He inspired others to laugh as he recounted his exploits.

Aral worked as a consultant to the international oil and gas industry and worked on six of the seven continents. Known world-wide as Shorty Allred, he was recognized for his knowledge, expertise, integrity, and hard work during his almost 70 year career. He retired at the age of 83.

What Aral really loved to do, however, was ranch. He owned cattle ranches in the Uintah Basin and then southwestern Montana. A skilled and avid horseman, Aral had a keen eye for horseflesh and owned many beautiful Quarter horses.

Aral is survived by his wife, Elaine; children Brett (Zellene), Kathy (Carl), Liz, Margaret (Dale); 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by their sons Douglas and Nathan; grandsons Robert and Michael; parents Wes and Fern; parents-in-law Gilbert and Almeda McKenna; siblings Orvis, Marie, Elva, Helen, and Howard; and siblings-in-law Earl, Joanne, Joyce, Deloy, and Warren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, 5 December 2020, at the Hyde Park 9th Ward, 65 East Center Street, Hyde Park, Utah at 11:00am. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions, only immediate family can attend. However, the funeral will be streamed and available through Allen-Hall Mortuary. Interment will be at the Hyde Park, Utah cemetery.

If inclined, in lieu of flowers, donations could be made to the Cache Education and Training Center (CETC) in Logan, Utah in memory of son Nathan Allred.

Services may be live streamed by clicking here. Password: Allred

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.