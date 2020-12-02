County council approves pay hikes for elected officials

Written by Charlie Schill
December 2, 2020

CACHE COUNTY – Following a public hearing on the 2021 budget on Tuesday, the Cache County Council unanimously approved pay hikes for the county’s elected officials.

Cameron Jensen, the county’s finance director, explained that the 3 percent pay increases for seven elected officials were in line with proposed across-the-board salary increases for all county employees included in the still-tentative budget for 2021.

The highest-paid county official will be Attorney James Swink with a salary of $132,880, up from $129,010 in the current year.

The council members’ vote of approval will translate to a salary of $117,065 next year for County Executive Craig Buttars, up from $113,656.

County Sheriff Chad Jensen will take home $103,096 in 2021, compared to his current salary of $100,093.

County Assessor Kathleen C. Howell will earn $97,495 in the coming year, up from $94,655.

The county’s new clerk/auditor Jess Bradfield is set to earn $95,110 in 2021. The previous salary for that position was $92,340.

Finally, County Recorder Michael L. Gleed and County Treasurer will each earn $90,341, up from $87,710.

No county residents made comments on the proposed 2021 budget during Tuesday’s public hearing on that topic.

County council members are expected to approve a proposed nearly $70 million budget for 2021 at their next meeting on Dec. 8.

