David S. Nelson

December 2, 2020

March 10, 1949 – December 1, 2020 (age 71)

David S. Nelson, 71, of Nibley, Utah, passed away at home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 after an extended illness.

He was born on March 10, 1949 in Logan, Utah to Etta Mae Buttars and Sheldon R. Nelson.

He married Sheryl Bennett on February 3, 1969 and they have been married for 51 years. They have three children; Andrea (Scott) Raymond, Darrin (Kami) Nelson, and Adam Nelson. He has eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He is survived by his sisters, Kathy (Steve) Andrews, Alana Buttars, Denise (Wayne) Shell and Julie (Jeff) Olson.

Per his wishes, he will be cremated and we will take him on one more fishing trip to Mackay, Idaho, on the Big Lost River, with a celebration of life to follow.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at White Pine Funeral Home.

