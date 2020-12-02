Farrel LaVoy Miles

January 10, 1932 – November 30, 2020 (age 88)

Mrs. Miles’ little son, Farrell, passed away from too many birthdays at his home in Brigham City on November 30, 2020. His loving daughter, Jennifer, was by his side. She took such good care of him these last few years and they had quite a bond. We will be forever grateful for her loving care.

Farrell came into this world to Joseph Daniel Miles and Elsie Ann Johnson Miles, in 1932, on a cold January winter night. He was born at his Grandmother’s home during a winter blizzard.

Farrell was the baby of the family, having three sisters (Alba Miles Rasmussen, Ruth Miles Bennett, Eunice Miles) and two brothers (Lowell Miles and Clarence Miles) all preceding him in death.

His early years were spent on the sheep ranch in Niter, Idaho, where Joseph and Elsie worked tirelessly to provide for their family. His childhood was cut short at ten years old, when his mother passed away after struggling with “Dropsy” for several years. He quickly became his father’s right-hand man, spending summers on Old Baldy at the sheep camp, and splitting time during the school year between the homes of his sisters’, Alba and Ruth.

At eighteen, Farrell took a ride to Pocatello with a friend to offer support when he went to enlist in the Navy. He returned to the farm to tell his dad that while his friend wasn’t able to enlist, he had signed up.

He trained and served as a machinist in the Navy during the Korean Conflict. He made this his life’s work with Thiokol in the beginning, later retiring from Williams Research International.

After being discharged from the Navy, he made his way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to pursue his vocation, where he met his first wife, Mary. He fell in love with her and her two boys (Matthew and Randy), and they were married. They returned west, returning to the Gem Valley for a short time, before settling first in Honeyville and then later in Brigham City. They had three daughters to complete their family, Jodi McFall (Glenn), Susan McCormick (Larry), and Jennifer Wolber (Larry Harper). The marriage ended, but they remained friends.

The door was always open to the Miles home. Everyone was welcome for a day or a lifetime. Through this open door came James Jim (Laverne) and Kelly Wright (Juanita). They became permanent members of our family.

Farrell married his beautiful bride, Pamela Bockmeyer, in July 1989, in the Salt Lake Temple. With this joyous union, came three more children, Tracie Thornley (Dru), Krista Beutler (Ryan), and Tyler Bockmeyer (Lynette) and a special granddaughter, Taylor Wood (Ryan). Farrell and Pam spent wonderful years together working at the temple, delivering Meals On Wheels, and spoiling grandchildren.

Farrell’s life was dedicated to giving. He served a ten-year service mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He was a humanitarian at heart. He and Pam welcomed Kaye, an elderly sister in the ward, into their home to live out the last years of her life. He was always at the ready to help anyone in need.

The grandchildren and great-grandchildren were their greatest joy. Between the blended families they had 24 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren.

He was greeted at the gates of heaven, by his loving wife, Pamela, his mother, dad, brothers and sisters, sons: Randall Miles, James Jim, and Kelly Wright, and grandson, Jacob Wolber.

Due to COVID concerns, no public services will be held. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you reach out in kindness and service to someone in need.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.