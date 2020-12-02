July 4, 1931 – November 29, 2020 (age 89)

Florin Rex Nielsen, 89, died peacefully Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Serenity Transitional Care.

He was born July 4, 1931 in Hyde Park, Utah, the son of Rudger and Druzella Saunders Nielsen.

Florin was preceded in death by his wife, Thelma Davis Nielsen, parents and brother, Robert Lynn Nielsen.

Surviving are a daughter, Kathleen (Jan) Stewart, Twin Falls, Idaho; a son, F. Rex (Jenny) Nielsen, Hyde Park, Utah; seven grandsons, and one great-grandson.

Due to current COVID-19 concerns, there will be a limited viewing and funeral service for immediate family only. Service will be broadcast on Saturday, December 5 2020 at 12:00 noon MST.

Meeting ID: 867 6027 0549

Passcode: Nielsen

Interment will be in the Hyde Park Cemetery, Hyde Park, Utah.

The family expresses deep gratitude to the Serenity Transitional Care, and Grace Assisted Living both in Twin Falls, Idaho for the loving care they so graciously gave to Florin.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local food banks that so desperately need your help in this season.

Florin wrote his own obituary on July 4, 2011 in his favorite form, poetry.

Heralded at birth by canons,

Loved deeply,

Teased unmercifully,

Painfully sensitive,

Slow and hesitant starter

Early to develop–slow to mature

Lived in awe of great caring

Cherished a family

Passed three childhoods

His own, joyfully painful

With his children, constantly learning

Accompanied by grandchildren, with softness

Lived painfully shy as an extrovert

Many acquaintances–very few friends

Revered words,

Notes and strokes placed artfully

Dreamed of acting

Lived for directing and letting go.

Dreamed of learning,

Lived for teaching

Intensely relaxed

Seeking an embodiment of oneness

Was not in a hurry–

Just lived life that way.

Life Sketch

Florin was born on the Fourth of July and was teased that he was an adult before the fireworks and cannons were not for his birthday celebration. His life was full of celebration and fireworks up to the end.

He was born and raised in Hyde Park, Utah with family members in all the surrounding homes and most of the town.

He attended North Cache High School and has still kept touch with his classmates through the many years since.

He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Netherlands, Belgium mission. He enjoyed speaking Dutch throughout his life and celebrated the holidays with a Dutch flare.

He later attended Utah State University with an education and theater degree. He later continued his academic career at BYU with advanced degrees in education. This made it possible for him to continue in administrative positions later in his teaching career.

Florin married Thelma Davis June 13, 1956 in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. While Florin served in the U.S. Air Force they lived in San Antonio, and Houston, Texas; Sacramento, California, Tucson, Arizona and moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1959. Their first child, Kathleen (Kathie) was born while they were in Tucson, Arizona.

Florin taught English, literature and theater at East High School, Salt Lake City, Utah for 25 years. During this time he produced and directed many shows including his favorite, Shakespear plays. Besides this very public expression of his art, he made life-long impacts one by one with countless students over these years, many of whom have kept in touch with him well beyond the halls of East High School. He truly enjoyed the individual relationship with his students which endeared him to so many.

He later worked in the Salt Lake School district office working with the arts programs as well as staff development. He presented training in Cognitive Coach and strategic planning across the country and acted as a consultant for many school systems.

Florin and Thelma purchased the Hansen Drama Shop in Salt Lake City where they sold theatrical play scripts, makeup and supplies to theaters and schools around the country. Florin and Thelma were well known in the theater community for many years. Florin and Thelma enjoyed attending the Shakespearean Festival in Cedar City and were good friends with Fred Adams and his wife, Barbara. Florin had many dear friends from the Festival and enjoyed taking each of his grandsons on a special vacation to the theater over the years. Each of the grandsons have special memories of this one on one time with their grandfather.

Florin and Thelma also enjoyed season tickets to the ballet, symphony, and Pioneer Memorial Theater. They also enjoyed being in a ballroom dancing club. They were a beautiful couple on the dance floor, even in the powder blue tuxedo and jewels. Florin had a flare for the beautiful.

He excelled in many things, especially knitting, poetry, painting, flower arranging and decorating. He was always the teacher even with mahjong, personal history writing, family history, and his beloved Men’s Group, and Rumi Poetry Club.

