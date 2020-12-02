March 30, 1938 – November 22, 2020 (age 82)

Our loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, Hiram M. Leza, passed away on November 22, 2020, due to COVID-19.

He was born on March 30, 1938, to Alicia Salazar, in Crystal City, Texas.

Hiram met his wife, Elva Idalia Avila in Utah, they were married for 50 years until her death in 2011. Hiram and Elva had 4 children together whom he always said he was very proud of. They both valued family and faith above all else and were committed to leaving a legacy of love and generosity.

Hiram worked at Thiokol starting as a Space Shuttle fueler and then as a Transportation Specialist, where he met all the Space Shuttle Astronauts, numerous NASA VIP’s and politicians. He quickly became a favorite to give tours to view booster and rocket test as well as having a vast knowledge of ATK’s workings. He made many friends while at Thiokol and was proud to work there for over 30 years. Hiram was awarded many safety and safe driver awards accolades and recognitions.

He was a member of Victory Worship Center for many years. He served on the worship team and made many friendships. His faith in God was unmovable. His faith is what sustained him after losing his son and wife. He enjoyed hymns and continued to attend online services when he could.

Hiram also enjoyed shopping, taking walks for exercise at Smith’s and Walmart, and enjoyed attending activities at the Senior Center. Hiram never met a stranger; he was a friend to all.

Hiram is survived by three children; Hiram T. (KC) Leza, Daniel A. (Antonette) Leza, Pat (Joe) Limas, seven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and his sister Martha Perea. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews whom he loved very much.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Elva Leza; son, Joel Leza; mother, Alicia Salazar; father, Teodoro Salazar; sister, Maria Hernandez.

A private family service will be held on December 4, 2020, at Gillies Funeral Chapel. Masks and social distancing are required for all portions of the funeral. Friends may watch the live stream starting at 12:00 noon.

Click here to view additional details about Hiram’s Services.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.