August 18, 1979 – November 23, 2020 (age 41)

Ike Shropshire past away November 23, 2020 due to heart failure.

Words cannot express how much he will be truly missed. He was the life of every situation, who’s energy amplified everyone near him.

He is survived by his son, Victor Grant Herschi Shropshire; his mother, Cindy Lou Wiley; his sister, Emaleen Page Vigil; his brother, David Elliot Wiley; his cousins, nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles and all of his friends and loved ones who are family.

Ike was a true come back story, and we could not be prouder to have known him.

Services will be Saturday, December 5, 2020 beginning 12:00 noon at Allen Mortuary of North Logan, 420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah with a viewing prior from 10:30 – 11:30am.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.