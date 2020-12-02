Jane Meldrum passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020.

She was born on November 20, 1944, to Lawren Insley Meldrum and Bessie Martin Meldrum in Ogden, Utah. She lived in Hooper, Brigham City and Ogden, Utah.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Jane was a special needs person, and she never married. She worked at the Deseret Industries. She also attended Life Skills and Individual Needs in Brigham City for over 40 years.

Jane had a big sense of humor. Going to lunch and shopping at the Dollar Store were her favorite things to do. She loved music and liked to dance. She was friendly with everyone and they all grew to love her. Jane loved to give and receive “Bear Hugs”.

When Jane was younger, she loved to play with her nieces and nephews that she loved very much. Our family is grieved that she died of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

She is preceded in death by her parents, sisters; Verla Green, Lorraine Abrams, Sara Fern Meldrum and Carol Meldrum. She is survived by sisters: Ruth Staker, Virginia Maw and many nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 1:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, Utah. Private family viewing prior to the service from 12:30 – 1:15pm.

Those wishing to view the services may do so by a live stream that can be viewed by clicking here.

Interment will be at the Washington Height Memorial Park in Ogden, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.