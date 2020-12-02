Joene Evans Martin, 82, passed away December 1, 2020 at the Preston Transition Care in Preston, Idado. She died peacefully surrounded by family. She has returned to heaven to reunite with the love of her life Don Samuel Martin.

She was born July 8, 1938 in Downey, Idaho to Stan and Donna Evans. She married Don Martin July 7, 1961. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple in March 7, 1967.

After graduating Preston High School in 1953. She moved to Salt Lake City to attend the LDS Business Collage for 2 years.

Joene also worked for Pepperidge Farm in Richmond, Utah. Owned and operated Don’s Ranch House in Preston, Idaho. Then went to work at Herff Jones in Logan, Utah until she retired. Everywhere she worked she was loved by many.

She enjoyed camping, garage sales, Bingo, Bunko, hanging with grandkids, Sunday dinner with family, and pinochle with friends every Friday for as long as they could.

She is survived by her sons Kelly (Debbie) Martin, Rex (Dava) Martin, three daughters Kenna (Justin) Sharp, Deena (Chris) Christianson and JoDawn (John) Edwards. Two Sisters Berna Dee Reid and Vicki Coon, 29 grandkids, 39 great-grandkids and 1 great-great-granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband Don Martin, parents Stan and Donna Evans, 2 brothers Don Ray Evans and Emmett Evans, sister Janae Evans, niece Carole Boettner and 2 grandsons, Aaron Spackman and Jacob Martin.

The family would like to thank the Preston Transitional Care at the Preston hospital and Dr. Jeffers for their loving care of our mom. Also, Webb Funeral Home for all their help.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Sunday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Monday from 9:30 – 10:30am both at Webb Funeral Home. Please adhere to COVID guidelines. Interment will be in the Preston Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.