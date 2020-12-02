December 21, 1942 – November 29, 2020 (age 77)

Joy Cluff Larsen (77) left this earthly life on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with (ALS) Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis otherwise known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

Joy was born December 21, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Grey and Bernice Hall Cluff. She was raised in Cache Junction Utah and was the third of five siblings. Charles Grey Cluff Jr., Sue Brown, Nancy Obray and Robert Grey Cluff, half siblings Luana Mitchell and Don Cluff. She had a special relationship with each of them.

Joy attended schools in Newton, Smithfield and graduated from North Cache High School in 1960. She worked at Utah State University where she later attended school.

On July 10, 1963 she married her sweetheart Joe Larsen in the Logan Temple. They raised 8 children, Keith (Lisa) Larsen, Eric (Shelli) Larsen, MaryJo (Brad) Noble, Curtis Larsen, Suzanne (Troy) Johnson, Cheryl (Dustin) Porritt, Kevin (Lainee) Larsen, and Kent (Lori) Larsen. She thought the world of her 23 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. She has many nieces and nephews whom she loves like her own children.

Joy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in numerous callings in the Relief Society, Young Women and Primary. Most recently she served as a Webelos Leader and thoroughly enjoyed it. Her biggest love was serving as the ward choir director for 11 years.

Joy loved music. She played the piano and loved to sing. She was great at arts, crafts, baking, sewing and painting. In 1983 she was named Utah Homemaker of the Year. Joy was also a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers and the Newton Literary Club. She loved all her friends she associated with there.

Joy served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from June 2015 to June 2016 at the LDS Employment office. She loved serving there and worked with very amazing people.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Grey Cluff and Bernice Hall Cluff, brother Charles Grey Cluff Jr. her half sister Luana Mitchell and half brother Don Cluff and two grandsons, Casey Christian Larsen and Jonah Bradley Noble.

A viewing will be held Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Cache Valley Mortuary, 80 west 4200 North, Hyde Park, Utah and a family viewing Friday, December 4, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at the Newton LDS church. A funeral for family members will be held at 11:30am. Masks are required and social distancing recommendations will be followed at both locations.

If you would like to view the funeral virtually please contact a family member or email suzjohnson73@gmail.com.

Interment will be at the Newton Cemetery.

Thank you to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, The University of Utah ALS Clinic and many other doctors who helped care for Joy. Also many thanks to all her friends, neighbors and extended family. Her family is so thankful for their love and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints General Mission fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.