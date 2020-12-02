Linda Lee Terry Coleman (updated)

Linda Lee Coleman passed from this world on December 1, 2020 in Smithfield, Utah, surrounded by the family she loved. Her husband Russell W. Coleman comforted her to her journey to Heavenly Father.

Linda and Russ enjoyed 52 plus years of marriage together and enjoyed many adventures. They raised their seven children and went on missions to Ukraine and South Africa where they got to know many kind people along the way.

Linda will be remembered as a strong, faithful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved playing board games, sewing, gardening, had a great sense of humor, and enjoyed spending time with her family. Linda touched countless lives on her journey.

She was born on December 21, 1946 in Granger, Utah to James Lee Terry and Velva Jean Twitchell Terry. Linda was the oldest of 7 children (Linda, Ronald Terry, Marilyn Draxler, Carol Fluehe, Pamela Rodriguez, LaNae Oelofsen, and Gay Lynn Terry). Linda was as much a mother as an older sister to her siblings. This was great training to raise her 2 girls and 5 boys.

She married her sweetheart on August 2, 1968 in Farmington, Utah. She was sealed to her family in the Logan, Utah temple for time and all eternity on July 23, 1971. Her children and spouses are Jamie Durfee (Douglas), Scott Coleman (Becky), Keith Coleman (Carolyn), Boyd Coleman (Barbara), Clayton Coleman (Dee), Eric Coleman, and Melissa Niederhauser (Gavin). Linda also has 25 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her father, mother, brother Ron, and sister Gay Lynn.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 11:00am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held Thursday from 9:30 – 10:30am at Webb Funeral Home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services will be for immediate family and close friends only. Masks will be required.

Services will be streamed live and may be watched Thursday at 11:00am by clicking here.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cache Community Food Pantry.

