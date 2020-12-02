Stephanie Diane Swenson Harris, 51, passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Stephanie was born May 10, 1969 in Logan, Utah a daughter of Eldon G. Swenson and Janet Renee Thurman Swenson.

She lived in Brigham City and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1987. Stephanie attended Utah State University for sign language.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving as a primary teacher, relief society secretary, ministering sister, and organist for many years. Stephanie was currently a member of the Mount Lewis 2nd Ward.

She married the love of her life, Kyle Harris on October 15, 2005 in Brigham City, Utah, together they have a son Aiden Kyle Harris. Family was the most important thing in her life.

Stephanie was a gifted pianist and fluent in sign language. She enjoyed tole painting, camping, watching the game show channel, road trips, meeting and visiting with others and everyone was her friend. If you were not a friend when you met, you were when you left. She loved her cat Sammy.

Stephanie is survived by her sweetheart Kyle; son Aidan; three step-daughters: Melinda, Sandra and Kylie; father Eldon Swenson; in-laws: Rod and Kay Harris; siblings: Darin (Tricia) Swenson, Michelle Swenson, Heather Swenson and 12 nieces and nephews, She had a very special connection with her niece Riley. Preceded in death by her mother Janet and grandparents.

A special thanks goes to Dr. Weldon Gilcrease, and the Huntsman Cancer Institute. Dr. Brown, Dr. Fine, Nurse Lee, Paula and Home Health nurse Christy.

Funeral services will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 7:00pm at Myers Mortuary Chapel, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A viewing will be from 4:30 – 6:30pm at the Mortuary.

Those wishing to view the services may do so by a live stream that can be viewed by clicking here.

Due to COVID-19 the family asks to please wear masks and follow social distancing.

Interment will be at the Grover Cemetery in Grover, Wyoming on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 1:00pm.

