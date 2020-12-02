USU Extension receives Envision Utah’s “Common Good Award”

Drone shot of the Farmers Feeding Utah event in Salt Lake City, in partnership with USU Extension.

LOGAN – Utah State University Extension is one of two recipients of an Envision Utah Common Good Award, which will be presented virtually on December 3.

The Common Good Awards are an annual event hosted by local nonprofit Envision Utah to honor people and organizations working to make Your Utah, Your Future (Utahns’ vision for 2050) a reality. This year’s awards event will focus on upward mobility in Utah, what is known about policies that promote upward mobility and the long-term impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on low-income children in particular.

“We give these awards to recognize those who are making Utah’s future brighter through their work,” said Ari Bruening, Envision Utah CEO. “With a presence in every county and such a wide range of programing, the USU Extension team is not only making the future brighter, it is doing it on a grassroots level.”

Ken White, USU Extension vice president, said he is pleased to accept the award for USU Extension.

“I offer a sincere thank you to Envision Utah for this Common Good Award,” he said. “I graciously accept it on behalf of the many Extension professionals we have working so hard around the state. With more than 140 faculty and experts located throughout Utah, I am proud of our diverse programs that help improve the lives of individuals and families. I’m here to tell you Extension is going to be here to serve the people of Utah virtually and in person, both now and well into the future.”

Click here to register for the webinar event. To see the USU Extension awards video, click here.