USU head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith tests positive for COVID

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head men’s basketball coach Craig Smith has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable to coach the Aggies’ 2020-21 home opener against BYU on Saturday, Dec. 5. The diagnosis came after a recent team test and Smith is currently asymptomatic.

“It will be difficult watching from a distance, but I know our team is in great hands with our coaching staff. Our program has always been led by our student-athletes. This doesn’t change a thing,” Smith said. “I’m looking forward to returning to the sidelines when our protocols deem it safe for everyone involved. I am pumped for our home opener on Saturday night!”