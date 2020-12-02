Utah State men’s basketball game against BYU will have limited fan attendance

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State men’s basketball home opener against BYU on Saturday, Dec. 5, will have limited fan attendance to keep spectators, staff and players safe and healthy during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticket sales will be capped at 1,628 seats and will be sold in pods of one to six, with fans limited to one pod purchase per transaction and one transaction per account. Tickets will go on sale to priority season ticket holders on Thursday, Dec. 3, with Blue A Society and 2019-20 men’s basketball season ticket holders with 120 or more priority points having the first chance to purchase a pod from 8 a.m. to noon. Next, season ticket holders with 20 to 119 priority points can then begin to purchase a pod from noon to 3 p.m., while season ticket holders with 0 to 19 priority points can begin purchasing a pod from 3 p.m. to midnight.

Tickets, if available, will then go on sale to the general public on Friday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m.

Fans should be aware that there will be no concessions at the game and face coverings will be required inside the Spectrum. Outside of utilizing the restroom, fans will be required to stay within their pod of seats at all times.