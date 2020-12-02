Woman released on bail after multiple forgery arrests

Booking photo for Ana A. Martinez (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 32-year-old Hyrum woman, arrested three times during the past two months for allegedly passing counterfeit money and failing to comply with court orders, is being released from jail again. Ana A. Martinez was granted bail after a judge ruled that prosecutors failed to provide enough evidence to keep her behind bars, while her three cases work through the judicial system.

Martinez participated in a virtual detention hearing in 1st District Court Wednesday afternoon, appearing by web conference from the Cache County Jail. She had been charged with three counts of forgery, three counts of possessing forgery devices, and one count of unlawful use of a financial card, all third degree felonies. She also faces six misdemeanors.

Public defender Joseph Saxton argued that prosecutors had not provided substantial evidence to show Martinez didn’t deserve bail. He said, even though the crimes she was accused of were serious, they were not violent in nature.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Aaron Jossie said Martinez had shown a pattern of committing crimes and failing to comply with court orders. He noted how after being released previously, she disobeyed a judge’s order to check in with probation agents, failed to appear for court and allegedly committed more crimes.

Martinez was first arrested in September after deputies were called to a fast food restaurant in Hyrum. Employees reported that she had allegedly tried to pay for her food with $120 of counterfeit currency. Cashiers suspected the money was phony and stalled her food order until law enforcement could arrive.

Deputies questioned Martinez, who allegedly admitted to knowing the money was counterfeit. She had $421 worth of fake bills in her possession that she claimed to have stolen from someone in Las Vegas.

Martinez also claimed to have used counterfeit bills at a nearby convenience store.

On Nov. 13, deputies responded to a home in Lewiston. The resident reported that she had heard noises in the house and suspected that Martinez was trying to get inside. The woman said the suspect had lived there previously and was producing counterfeit money using a photocopier.

The arrest affidavit reports, deputies located Martinez asleep inside a parked car near the home. There was also drug paraphernalia and several white photocopiers near her. A driver’s license and two financial transaction cards belonging to other people, along with two counterfeit bills were also found.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Brandon Maynard set bail at $500. He ordered Martinez to report to county probation agents within 24 hours of being released.

Martinez was also scheduled to appear again in court Dec. 21. She could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com