The next time you’re in the woods, take a moment to appreciate the beauty and remember Dennis Henrie who entered eternal life on November 29, 2020.

His spirit is carried on by his wife, Audrey, his four children, 19 grandchildren, and four surviving siblings. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Dad during his 75 years of life, among them: always read a good book and serve those around you.

Play all sports. Every. Single. One. Football, track, baseball, and basketball. Especially basketball. Who knows, you may be good enough to take your team to the state championship. And if they give you a basketball scholarship to Ricks College, take it. If while playing basketball your front teeth get knocked out, take a quick break to shove them back in and keep playing. If you break your pinky while also playing basketball, make sure you get it set by a doctor. If you don’t, you may end up with a crooked pinky for the rest of your life.

His advice for future missionaries: if your new companion has been assigned to you because no one else can deal with him and he refuses to get out of bed, a match below his nose will promptly get him up every single time. If you’re going to the Southern States for a mission, be prepared, because it’s hot. Hot like you’ve never felt before, especially having lived your whole life in Driggs, Idaho. That humidity will hit you…hard. And if your apartments don’t have air conditioning, be prepared for some very sweaty nights.

For those of you who are looking for eternal companions: on a warm spring day while you’re working for the FBI, if you see a beautiful woman sitting with friends, make sure you talk to her. If you propose to her and she says no…keep asking, she might just change her mind. And if she does, you will be able to have a wonderful, loving marriage that lasts for 53 years.

Take time for a road trip. Across the country, through Canada, or wherever the road takes you. Be sure to visit all 50 states, it’s worth it. Make sure you take your family and enjoy the hours and hours of no electronics and family bonding time.

When you’re hunting, stay at the truck, and let your friend go tromping through the woods. The elk will come to you. Enjoy the fishing, rivers, lakes, and deep sea. Make sure to catch your wife’s limit of fish while she’s sea sick in the boat cabin on the calm Bering sea. Camp with your brother on the beach in Alaska but avoid the bears. If you need a new house, build it. You can always learn new skills. Sometimes when you’re driving the semi truck, angels may catch a ride. They don’t say much, but they’re good company.

Sundays are about family. Wonderful time spent over a good meal and great conversation. If the missionaries need to be fed, invite them over. Love being a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Enjoy all the callings you perform, especially being a ward clerk at BYU-Idaho. Those college kids can be the light of your life.

And if you’re dealt Parkinson’s, you can still enjoy many years with your family. Even after kidney and skin cancer.

Dad taught us so many lessons during his life. Those who take those lessons to heart will continue to ensure that friends will be visited in the hospital, children will be teased, and friends will receive gifts of love while trudging through life’s difficult trials.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey, his children, and grandchildren, whom he would brag about to anyone listening: Ben (Alisa) Madison, Alabama; Josh (Heather) Home Glen, Illinois; Andrea (Tyler) Lehi, Utah; and Danielle (Jared) Logan, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, and a brother.

