Forest Service closes canyon roads for winter

Lower elevation gate in Green Canyon, closing off the canyon to motor vehicle traffic (Courtesy: Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest)

LOGAN — As temperatures fall and snow levels continue to drop, forest rangers have closed the majority of Left Hand Fork, Green Canyon, Smithfield Canyon, Card Canyon and High Creek to motorists. The canyon gates were closed Dec. 1 and will remain shut through the winter months.

The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest announced the canyon closures on their social media accounts. They include the lowest elevation gates maintained by the Logan Ranger District.

The gates don’t mean the canyons are completely closed. The National Forest areas are still open to recreation and non-motorized users. Several of the canyons are also groomed through the winter months for people wanting to cross country ski or snow shoe.

The gates are traditionally closed until snow levels melt around the end of April or first of May.

will@cvradio.com