Larsen, Lewis, and Lundin headline All-Region 11 awards for 2020

SMITHFIELD – It was a good year for the Sky View Bobcats. They capped another undefeated regular season with a state championship, and see some of their top players recognized for their efforts on the field. Notably, Hunter Lewis has been named the Region 11 Defensive MVP and Isaac Larsen as Overall MVP. Green Canyon’s do-everything quarterback Jake Lundin repeats as the Region 11 Offensive MVP. It’s also the third straight year that a new head coach receives the Cache Valley Media Group Region 11 Coach of the Year Award. Even though Sky View won the state championship and went undefeated, our panel of 12 voters overwhelmingly chose Ridgeline’s Travis Cox as the Region 11 Coach of the Year.

Note – All votes were cast at the conclusion of the regular season. Post-season play did not factor into consideration. Also, any statistical information for an individual’s performance is not official.

Isaac Larsen / Sky View – Overall MVP

Isaac Larsen impacted games on offense, defense and special teams for the state champions. As a wide receiver, the former Logan player was responsible for 565 yards receiving and 5 touchdowns. As a running back, he racked up 195 yards and scored 4 touchdowns. On defense, Larsen had 42 tackles and 4 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also impacted the game on special teams.

“He had a punt return for TD, a blocked FG, blocked PATs, returned a blocked FG for a TD, and has run and caught TDs for the Bobcats this season, helping Sky View go undefeated in Region play again,” explained Sky View play-by-play voice “Hurricane” John Newbold.

“He was just the best football player, period, in this area,” exclaimed Al Lewis, Hall of Fame play-by-play voice of the Logan Grizzlies.

Jake Lundin / Green Canyon – Offensive MVP

For the second year in a row the Cache Valley Media Group panel of voters selected Green Canyon’s Jake Lundin as the Offensive MVP of Region 11. As a quarterback, Lundin threw for 2118 yards and 18 touchdowns. Not only was he a prolific passer, but he also led his team in rushing, with 845 yards and an additional 8 touchdowns on the ground.

“It would be hard to consider where Green Canyon would be without Jake,” Lewis said. “He was the most valuable player to his team and in the region.”

Hunter Lewis / Sky View – Defensive MVP

Sky View’s Hunter Lewis was seemingly involved in practically every defensive play for the Bobcats. Lewis was among the top tacklers in all of 4A, on a defense that allowed the fewest amount of points in their classification this season. Lewis made plays all over the field for Sky View, and has been doing it for two straight seasons.

He accounted for 126 tackles and 5 sacks. Add in an additional 2 interceptions and it’s clear to see why the Cache Valley Media Group panel voted him as the defensive player of the year for Region 11.

Travis Cox / Ridgeline – Coach of the Year

First-year head coach Travis Cox arrived on the scene with a big 42-38 victory over Pine View, the 4A state runner-up, and led the Riverhawks to their highest ranking as a school. He also coached the Riverhawks to victories over two 5A schools and within a field goal of eventual champion Sky View. The former Mountain Crest and Utah State University quarterback helped his team exceed pre-season expectations.

The following is a list of players named to the Cache Valley Media Group All Region 11 Team, as voted on by members of the Cache Valley Media Group sports staff* who followed Region 11 football this year.

All Region 11 1st Team

Quarterback – Kaden Cox / Ridgeline

Running Back – Kace “Bucket” Jones / Bear River

Running Back – Walter Collins / Sky View

Wide Receiver – Stratford Simmons / Ridgeline

Wide Receiver – Jaylen Sargent / Logan

Wide Receiver – Jovesa Damuni / Ridgeline

Wide Receiver – Jacob Regen / Green Canyon

Offensive Line – Bryce Radford / Green Canyon

Offensive Line – Evan Hall / Sky View

Offensive Line – Charlie Nelson / Ridgeline

Offensive Line – Nate Nixon / Ridgeline

Defensive Line – Bracken Schuman / Sky View

Defensive Line – Manase Tupou / Logan

Defensive Line – Jacob Regen / Green Canyon

Linebacker – Jayden Harris / Ridgeline

Linebacker – Hunter Lewis / Sky View

Linebacker – Elijah Jackson / Mountain Crest

Linebacker – Kace “Bucket” Jones / Bear River

Defensive Secondary – Isaac Larsen / Sky View

Defensive Secondary – Jaxon Curtis / Green Canyon

Defensive Secondary – Matthew Mason / Logan

Defensive Secondary – Titan Saxton / Sky View

Kicker – Kasen Erickson / Sky View

All Region 11 2nd Team

Quarterback – Kason Carlsen / Sky View

Running Back – Noah White / Ridgeline

Running Back – Matthew Mason / Logan

Wide Receiver – Caden Stuart / Green Canyon

Wide Receiver – Evan Webb / Ridgeline

Wide Receiver – Isaac Larsen / Sky View

Wide Receiver – Gage Jenson / Logan

Offensive Line – Daxxon Dehek / Sky View

Offensive Line – Jake Ales / Ridgeline

Offensive Line – Ty McPhie / Sky View

Offensive Line – Bracken Schuman / Sky View

Defensive Line – Cameron Cottle / Logan

Defensive Line – Luke Radford / Sky View

Defensive Line – Emilio Veater / Mountain Crest

Defensive Line – Will Booth / Ridgeline

Linebacker – Kai Laing / Logan

Linebacker – Walter Collins / Sky View

Linebacker – McKade Hellstern / Green Canyon

Defensive Secondary – Carter Compton / Green Canyon

Defensive Secondary – Evan Webb / Ridgeline

Defensive Secondary – Jovesa Damuni / Ridgeline

Defensive Secondary – Sam Thatcher / Sky View

Kicker – Carter Murdock / Ridgeline

Region 11 Honorable Mention

Sky View: Trey Nyman, Izeja Torres, Kimball Jackson, David Attuitasi, Thor Griffen, Cole Watterson

Green Canyon: Garret Herzog, Porter Cragun, Reece Humphries

Logan: Gage Atkinson, Josh Thomsen, Jaelin Hoth

Bear River: Chance Udy, Hunter Pugsley, Braden Munns, Trevin Toone, Ryker Jeppsen, Kaeson Burn, Justice Dworshak, Darien Johnson, Garrison Marble, Josh Payne

Ridgeline: Alex Lundahl, Damian Boehme, Peyton Knowles, Jaxon Hollingsworth, Miles Eck, Dillon May

Mountain Crest: Landon Peterson, Edgardo Marroquin, Nick Lefevre

*Voting members include Al Lewis, Josh Anderson, Craig Hislop, John Russell, AJ Knight, Ajay Salveson, “Hurricane” John Newbold, Rex Davis, Clint Payne, Dave Simmons, Nick Zollinger, Eric Frandsen