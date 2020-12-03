UDOH Wednesday reports 4,004 new positive COVID-19 cases

Wednesday Utah reported the third highest one day increase in COVID-19 cases with 4,004 new positives after 2,510 new cases Tuesday. Among 17 new fatalities are two Box Elder County residents, a man between 65-84 years of age living in a long-term care facility and a woman, 45-64, who was hospitalized at the time of her death.

Wednesday’s report from the Bear River Health Department includes 237 new positive cases in the district. The number of daily cases by county is not yet available.

There have been 10,574 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District. Total hospitalizations in the Bear River district, from the beginning of the outbreak, is 382 patients.

Among all positive cases in northern Utah 8,069 have since been termed “recovered.”

The state reports 906 Utah coronavirus fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

There have been 202,220 positive cases diagnosed in Utah since March and the rolling seven-day average for positive tests has reached 2,611 a day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.6 percent.

Over the last seven days about 10,000 new tests a day have been administered statewide; there were 9,434 tests the last 24 hours.

Current coronavirus hospitalizations were steady Wednesday with 571 patients admitted and total statewide hospitalizations from the beginning of the pandemic at 8,423.

Wednesday’s numbers indicate a total of 1,441,659 people have been tested in Utah.

In Idaho there are 103,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 960 COVID deaths in Idaho with 831 positive tests in Franklin County, 227 positives in Bear Lake County and 187 in Oneida County.