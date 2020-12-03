Utah State women’s basketball drops overtime thriller to Seattle U, 75-72

SEATTLE, Wash. — Utah State women’s basketball (1-2, 0-0 MW) lost a tightly-contested overtime contest, 75-72, to Seattle U (1-2, 0-0 WAC) on Thursday afternoon inside Redhawk Center in Seattle, Wash.

Utah State held a 67-62 advantage with 24 seconds remaining in regulation, but two timely 3-pointers down the stretch evened things up for Seattle. Utah State had possession of the ball and a tie game with 11 seconds to go, but a corner 3-pointer from sophomore guard Faith Brantley fell just short to send the game to overtime.

The Aggies started strong in overtime, putting the first four points on the board, but the Redbirds finished the overtime period on a 7-0 run to earn the win.

USU’s game was highlighted by career-high performances in both points and rebounds by sophomore guard Kamalu Kamakawiwo’ole, who recorded her first-career double-double in what was her second-career start. Graduate guard/forward Jessica Chatman led the team in scoring with 18 points, while also tying a career-high with 13 rebounds in 42 minutes.

Seattle U was led by junior guard Courtney Murphy, who finished with 15 points.

As a team, Utah State shot 32.9 percent (25-of-76) from the field, 16.1 percent (5-of-31) from 3-point range and 60.7 percent (17-of-28) from the free throw line. Seattle U shot 25.9 percent (21-of-81) from the field, while shooting 34.s percent (8-of-33) from the 3-point line and 78.1 percent (25-of-32) from the charity stripe.

Next up, the Aggies return home. to take on BYU (1-1, 0-0 WCC) on Monday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m., inside the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Links to live stats and streaming for the game will be available on utahstateaggies.com.