Working to decrease a major tragedy in Utah communities

A virtual workshop was held Thursday night hosted by the Cache Suicide Prevention Coalition (Cache SPC). The topic was ‘Addressing Suicide Ideation’. On KVNU’s For the People program on Thursday, Charity Jenson from the coalition talked about how the organization came about.

“Suicide is something that we’re aware of as a state and also aware of as the Bear River Health District with Cache County, Rich County and Box Elder County especially in this northern Utah area. So that’s what originally stirred the inspiration to create the Suicide Prevention Coalition here in Cache County,” she explained.

Jenson says it was a smart move to create a coalition because suicide and mental illness are such broad issues with a lot of depth to them.

“Everyone has something to give and to contribute and so really we found that the best approach would be to kind of combine our resources and to combine our skills. We have organizations, people who are there for a professional interest from CAPSA, from The Family Place, from BRAG, from Bear River Mental Health, from IHC. Then we’ve got community members who have just seen the effects that suicide has had in their community and have had that passion or that emotional connection and desire to get involved.”

She said they have also partnered with the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition as well as the Brigham City coalition to try to create more local pockets with resources available. If you would like more information, you can find them on Facebook under Cache SPC or call or email at (435)792-6519 or cachespc@gmail.com