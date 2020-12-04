Malouf raises over $39,000 at fifth annual Art for CAPSA event

Malouf held their fifth-annual Art for CAPSA event to raise money for their clinical therapy program.

NIBLEY-Malouf held their fifth annual Art for CAPSA event on Nov. 13, raising a total of over $39,000 to benefit clinical therapy program that helps people in crisis situations .

CAPSA is a nonprofit organization that provides confidential shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the bi-county area of northern Utah and southern Idaho.

“With COVID we had to change things a little to comply with Governor Herbert’s guidelines,” said Malouf spokesperson Alicia Richmond. “We love to promote CAPSA and the work they do to help people.”

The international bedding company limited the number of people they invited to the fundraiser and gave everyone a seven-course meal and an opportunity to buy art from some of the Valley’s best artists.

Seven Cache Valley artists donated art pieces to this year’s event. David Koch, Doug Teeples, Josh Clare, Dana Worley, Sean Wallis, Michael Malm, Lucy Watkins, Scott Bushman and Jonathan Ribera participated in this year’s Art for CAPSA.

The on-site artist was Jordan Daines, originally from Cache Valley. She created an original art piece during the event which sold for $5,700. Daines a Utah State University graduate of the Caine College of Arts where she earned a BFA. She is active in the Park City art arena.

“We were thrilled with the money we were able to raised,” Richmond said. “I think CAPSA was also happy with the money we raised.”

Jill Anderson CAPSA’s executive director said she was happy with the support Malouf gives the nonprofit.

“Malouf is an amazing company that supports CAPSA by donating bedding for all shelter and many housing clients,” she said. “They also raise funds for our Zero Turn-away program and free Clinical Therapy.”

CAPSA continues to see record numbers due to the COVID Crisis while reducing fundraising events, so these funds are crucial Anderson said.