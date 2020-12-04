Michael Eugene Mathews, 43, passed away at his home on Friday, November 27, 2020.

Mike was born on August 15, 1977 to Keith I. Mathews and Rhonda K. (Meyers) Mathews. He was born and raised in Pocatello, Idaho and his heart remained here throughout his life.

Mike was preceded in death by both his parents; his older brother, Doug Shepherd; his grandparents, Howard and Helen Mathews, and Donald Meyer.

He leaves behind a son, Michael Tyler Abernathy (St. George, Utah); a brother, Cory Mathews (Kemmerer, Wyoming); a sister, Lisa Coleman (Pocatello, Idaho); grandmother, Corin Meyer (Logan, Utah); and multiple nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Mike was a lover of music and playing the guitar. He liked to camp with family and friends and enjoyed sitting around a roaring bonfire.

A Celebration of Life bonfire and barbecue will be held in the Summer of 2021 in lieu of funeral services (if COVID allows). If you would like to be notified of the date and time, please email your name and contact information to lisa3cubs@gmail.com

