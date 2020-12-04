July 14, 1963 – December 1, 2020 (age 57)

Paul Boyd Leishman, 57, devoted husband, father, and grandpa, passed away December 1, 2020.

He was born July 14, 1963, youngest son of Homer of Hazel Leishman.

He married Gay Mauchley on September 11, 1987 in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. He grew up in College Ward, Utah on his family’s dairy farm. He graduated from Sky View High School in 1981.

Paul was a true farmer and saw the value in a strong work ethic. He was a handyman who loved to build and repair. He valued hard work and sacrificed his time for those around him. Those who knew him best knew that Paul was lighthearted and loved to joke. He was continuing his education at the time of his death. He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served wherever he was asked.

Paul had occupations in the motorsports industry, as a dairy farmer, and most recently as a purchasing manager. He was a volunteer on the Cache County Search & Rescue. He was also a deputy reserve for the Cache County Sheriff’s office. He was involved with the Blacksmith Fork Irrigation Company and the Utah Soil Conservation District.

Paul had many interests and hobbies throughout his life. He most loved being with his family, especially supporting his sons and their interests. He loved sports and could be found coaching and cheering for his kids and grandchildren. He enjoyed the outdoors and spending time fishing, shooting, and riding in various motorsports. He built and flew remote control aircraft in his spare time.

He is survived by his wife Gay, his children Derek (Morgan), Michael, Tanner (Sadie), and his grandchildren Jett and Myla. He is also survived by his siblings Kim (Candance) Leishman, Matt Leishman, and Taunya Roberts.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah. A viewing will be held Monday, December 7, from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 10:30 – 11:30am at Allen-Hall Mortuary. Dedication of the grave will be immediately following the funeral at the Logan Cemetery.

We understand that some family and friends are unable to attend in these circumstances. Please wear a mask and social distance if you feel comfortable attending.

Services may be live streamed by clicking here: Password: Leishman

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.