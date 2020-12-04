November 6, 1942 – December 3, 2020 (age 78)

Robert Leon Estes, 78, peacefully passed away in Logan, Utah on December 3, 2020.

Robert was born on November 6, 1942 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho to James and Wanda Estes. He was the fourth of eight children. Art, Johnny, Bonita, Anita, Ron, Donna and Fae.

Robert served an LDS church building mission in Logan, Utah in 1965 where he fell in love with the area. He helped build an expansion on the LDS church house located on 100 East in Logan. He returned home to Oregon after his mission, but came to Logan in 1967 to make it his home.

Robert spent his 35 year career at Utah State University where he met Audrey Darley. They married and had three children; Brian, Kristine and Diane, but later divorced.

Robert is remembered as an avid gardener that loved to share the fruits and vegetables he produced with family and neighbors. He had a great love for the ocean, lighthouses, and a passion for collecting rocks. Robert loved various types of music; you could often hear him whistling as he went about his day. He especially loved Rock and Roll from the 1950’s and 60’s. Robert never missed going on a daily walk and making new friends wherever he went.

He is a dedicated member of the LDS church, where he held several callings. The Ward Librarian being his favorite as he loved helping people.

Robert is survived by his children; Brian (Kandie) Estes, Kristine (Josh) Asberry, Diane Richman (Jason Balls), his siblings Anita Rotondo, Ron Estes, Donna Zitzelberger, and Fae Mills, and his seven grandchildren Ashley Estes, Alan Estes, Jarron Asberry, Melissa Estes, Hailey Richman, Fiona Asberry, and Khloe Balls. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Wanda Estes, his brothers Arthur and Johnny Estes, and his sister Bonita Estes.

Friends and loved ones will have two opportunities to say goodbye to Robert. With COVID restrictions we ask that you follow the Governor’s guidelines on masks and social distancing. The family understands if you are uncomfortable and are unable to attend.

On Thursday, December 10, 2020 there will be a viewing at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah from 6:00 – 7:00pm. On Friday, December 11, 2020 another viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30 – 11:30am. Funeral will be at 12:00 noon and live streamed for friends that are unable to attend.

The Family would love to hear any memories or thoughts Robert left with you.

The family would like to thank Atlas Homecare and Hospice, Williamsburg Assisted Living, and Cache Valley Assisted Living for their care of him over the last 2 years. We would also like to thank the Wellsville community and 4th Ward for making him part of your family. He absolutely loved living in Wellsville.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.